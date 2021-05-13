PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

March 19, 2021

Andrew T. Harris - Child endangerment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo mental health counseling, including parenting classes. Defendant shall comply with case plan/safety plan, if any, of the Pike County Children's Services Board. $100 in court costs. 

March 22, 2021

William T. Fitch - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program) and shall refrain from all contact with Tena Fitch, except pursuant to a domestic relations order to exercise parenting time with child. $100 in court costs.

Shea J. Black - Unauthorized use. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.

Jeremy C. Thomas - Physical control. No contest. Reduced. $250 fine. $100 in court costs. 

Jeremy C. Thomas - OVI/Refusal and Flee/Elude. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant. 

March 23, 2021

Andrew T. Sharkey - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs. 

March 24, 2021

Michael D. Gregory - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentences imposed in other cases. Defendant shall pay restitution to Kroger in the amount of $32.33 and obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from Kroger, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 67 jail days.

Michael D. Gregory - Possession of drug instruments. led no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentences imposed in other cases. $100 in court costs.

Michael D. Gregory - Criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia, non. compliance license suspension, and fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Wallace E. Dunsmore III - Obstruction of official business and fail to display. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Wallace E. Dunsmore III - Unauthorized use and license forfeit. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $200 in court costs.

Destiny E. Jones - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.

Destiny E. Jones - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Frankie A. Martin - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.

Frankie A. Martin - OVI/Breath High, distracted driving and marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

