The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District has announced its 2021 Poster Contest. The contest is designed for 4th Grade Students throughout the county. This year’s theme for the contest is “Healthy Forests=Healthy Communities”. This theme is meant to “provide students an avenue to learn about and gain a greater appreciation for our magnificent forests”.
From the SWCD:
“Posters can be created using any available media including crayons, colored pencils, charcoal, paint, etc. Entries will be judged on the overall conservation message, visual effectiveness, and originality. The contest theme, “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities” must be included on the front of the poster.”
Pike SWCD will supply poster paper and educational resources supporting the theme. All posters must have the following listed on the back: STUDENT’S NAME, NAME OF SCHOOL, NAME OF TEACHER, T-SHIRT SIZE, HOME ADDRESS.
Top three class winners will be selected. Class winners will receive a t-shirt. All first-place class winners will advance to the county level competition. Five county winners will be selected and receive monetary prizes: 1st place $50.00, 2nd place $40.00, 3rd place $35.00, 4th place $25.00, 5th place $15.00.
Please contact the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District if you plan to participate, or for further information at 740-947-5353, ext. 3145 or darlene.brewster@oh.nacdnet.net by March 24, 2021.
