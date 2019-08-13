COLUMBUS, OH—The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will offer special archery deer hunts at nine locations bordering four of Ohio’s state scenic rivers through local lottery drawings. These hunts will offer hunters a unique opportunity to explore seldom visited sites, while reducing the impact of deer browsing on native plant populations.
The Ohio Scenic Rivers Program has identified properties along some of the state’s highest quality rivers and streams to be open for archery-only hunts. These woodland and successional habitats, including board floodplains and upland regions, have seen very little hunting and should offer excellent sporting conditions.
Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be permitted to choose a specific time to hunt. An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing, outlining special regulations for the hunts. Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner. The partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.
Each successful lottery winner will receive a two-week period in which they can hunt at that particular site. Hunters may enter the drawings for all nine hunts, but the must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter each drawing. Entry forms will not be accepted by mail or phone.
Hunt locations and drawing dates are listed below:
The meeting and drawing for hunts along the Big and Little Darby Creek (Terra Nova, Milford Center, Andre Agnes and Little Darby Forrest Preserve) will be held at the Plain City Youth Building, located in Pastime Park at 344 N. Chillicothe Street, Plain City. The drawing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Terra Nova (Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this hunt site is located on North Lewisburg Road in North Lewisburg.
Milford Center (Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this hunt site is located between Middleburg-Plain City Road and North Darby Coe Road, just southeast of Collins Road.
Andre Agnes and Little Darby Forrest preserves (Madison County) – Both sites are located on the Little Darby Creek. This hunt is being conducted in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and opens two sites for bowhunting this season, just west of the village of West Jefferson off State Route 29.
The meetings and drawings for all four Little Miami River sites (Deerfield Gorge, Caesar Creek, Hall’s Creek and Roxanna) will be held at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caesar Creek Visitors Center, which is located at 4020 North Clarksville Road in Waynesville. The drawing will be held on Sunday, August 25 at 2 p.m. with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Deerfield Gorge (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this hunt site is located on King Avenue in Maineville.
Caesar Creek (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, the hunt site for Caesar Creek is located on County Road 30 (Middletown Road) in Waynesville.
Hall’s Creek (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, the hunt site for Hall’s Creek is located on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Morrow.
Roxanna (Greene County) – On the Little Miami River, this hunt site is located on U.S. Route 42 in Spring Valley.
The meeting and drawing for the Stillwater River hunt will be held at the Barn at Stillwater Prairie, located at 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. The drawing will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 4 p.m. with registration beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Abshire-Graves (Darke County) – On the Stillwater River, this hunt site is located on State Route 185 in Versailles.
Cool-Davis (Miami County) – This site is located on the northeast corner of the State Route 185 bridge crossing over the Stillwater River in Miami County.
For more information about hunting seasons and regulations, call 800-WILDLIFE or visit wildohio.gov.
Ohio pioneered the river preservation movement in 1968 with the passage of the nation’s first scenic river act. This legislation created a state program to protect Ohio’s remaining high-quality streams for future generations. Scenic Rivers retain most of their natural characteristics at a time when many rivers reflect the negative impacts of human activities. There are currently 15 designated state scenic rivers in Ohio. To learn more about the Ohio Scenic Rivers Program, visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/scenicrivers.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
