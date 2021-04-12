The Waverly City Schools Board of Education's regular meeting on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School study hall will now be a special meeting for the purpose of personnel, with an executive session to conduct the evaluation of the Superintendent. The regular meeting will now be held as a special meeting on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School study hall.
Waverly City Schools Board Meeting Update
- Waverly City Schools
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Baseball Roundup: Eastern wins in walk-off style over Western at sunset
-
Pursuit leads to officer involved shooting, charges for driver
-
More than a coffee shop: The Village Brew
-
News of Record - Wednesday, April 7, 2021
-
Country Crust Bakery and other Mennonite businesses drawing visitors to Pike County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.