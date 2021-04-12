The Waverly City Schools Board of Education's regular meeting on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School study hall will now be a special meeting for the purpose of personnel, with an executive session to conduct the evaluation of the Superintendent. The regular meeting will now be held as a special meeting on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School study hall.

