PIKETON — Since 1925, a time when Calvin Coolidge served as President of the United States, the Piketon High School has stood on West Street.
Now following the awarding of a $1.1 million grant, those days appeared numbered.
With demolition the path for the near century-old brick building, Mayor Billy Spencer understood that many have memories tied to the school closed in 2002. He experienced the exact same scenario as his former school in Stockdale was also demolished.
"I totally understand that there's some sentimental value attached to the building," he told the News Watchman in a Thursday interview. "But, really for safety reasons, it has to come down."
Concerns for the safety of the three-story building have only grown due to a heightened deterioration pace. The former home to high schoolers in the Scioto Valley Local School District has instead become the home to vermin and asbestos due to leaking.
The other obstacle in the way of a rehabilitation was the price tag, said Spencer. A prior assessment conducted on the school found that it would cost in the ballpark of $20 million to $25 million to restore it.
"Neither the village or the schools have that kind of money," he said.
The only other choice was a combination of preservation and demolition, which is what this recently-announced grant from the Ohio Department of Development will permit.
Through ODOD's Brownfield Remediation Program, the $1.1 million grant will go towards what is being deemed "Project Piketonian"- which includes a site assessment, removal of an underground fuel oil storage tank, soil remediation, and asbestos abatement prior to the demolition.
What will still stand is the "Old New Gym", constructed in 1975, but changes will be still coming to that 15,844 square foot structure. The track and ball field will also remain.
In this next phase, the gym will be called the Piketon Event Center as both the schools and village may use it to host events.
"We may hold concerts or other sorts of gatherings there," said Spencer.
To make this project a reality, SVLSD had to deed the property to the village since the Brownfield Remediation Program does not consider school districts as eligible applicants.
As a result, the lot now belongs to Piketon, but the mayor said the plan is lease the gym back to the school for $1.
Following the demolition, set for later this summer, increased parking will be available but also a prime development opportunity says Spencer.
"We're hoping to see some business development there," he said, the area already re-zoned for business. "It's prime property."
Some have asked the mayor if the property could be used for a new school to replace the closed Zahn's Corner Middle School.
Instead, Spencer said a new school would be constructed on the high school property if and when funding is acquired. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, OH-02, invited the village and school board to request $25 million from the federal budget.
Following the demolition, the mayor said bricks will be available for those wanting mementos of the former high school at no cost.
