PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
April 20, 2021
Amber J. Mathews - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $80 in court costs.
Faith A. Ward - Child endangerment, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
April 21, 2021
Chrystal G. Morgan - Obstruction of official business (2X), possession of drugs and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Chrystal G. Morgan - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in another case. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay refrain from all contact with Danny Simmons. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 110 North High Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 23 jail days.
Madison Murray - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Madison Murray - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Madison Murray - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $25 fine.
Ivie M. Certain - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling and defendant shall take medications as prescribed. $100 in court costs.
Ivie M. Certain - Assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Amber D. Neal - Obstruction of official business, criminal trespass, and drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Brady George. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 17600 State Route 772, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Jessica N. Taylor - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
Danny L. Vickroy Jr. - Non. compliance license suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Danny L. Vickroy Jr. - No operator's license. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Beth A. Brumfield - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Jackson & Pee Pee Township
Tracts: Armbruster Family Limited Partnership to Grandview Family Farms LLC. Warranty Deed. April 6, 2021.
Pee Pee Township
1.048 acres: Jill Jamison to Diana and Ethan Wolfer. Warranty Deed. April 7, 2021.
24C & 24D Section A Lake White: Louis Dee Hacquard and Marilyn W. Hacquard to Eric D. Bodager. Warranty Deed. April 8, 2021.
Lot 26 Island View Subdivision: Nathan K. Thornsberry to Jennifer L. Johnson and Jonathan C. Johnson. Warranty Deed. April 9, 2021.
Jackson Township
1.691 acres: Robert E. Barbee and Evelyn D. Barbee to Derek Barbee. Warranty Deed. April 15, 2021.
Village of Beaver
Tract: Bapst Rentals LLC to Clarence M. Barnhill. Warranty Deed. April 9, 2021.
