The Pike County Shriners are inviting the public to a soup bean dinner, and the only price of admission is a canned or boxed food item for the Pike County Outreach Council's food pantry.
The dinner will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 201 James Road, Waverly. There will also be games, face painting, and other events as well.
According to Ed Dickson, president of the Pike County Shrine Club, they did a dinner like this one about 10 years ago, and he said that he wanted to do the dinner again, possibly making it an annual event. He indicated that the last dinner was successful and was a fun day.
The shrine club has been active, having already put 5,700 miles on a new van the club bought over the summer, with trips to children's hospitals in Lexington, Kentucky, and Westerville.
"Right now, we have a trip scheduled tomorrow, and we have another one scheduled Thursday," Dickson said on Monday. "We have two trips this week; we had two trips last week."
The van is dedicated to all the "roadrunners" who have traveled the highways bringing help and hope to people through the years. The van is painted with the words "Dedicated to all the roadrunners who have gone before us. May we be as good as they were."
Dickson indicated that they could not dedicate the van to just one person because there have been so many who have served through the years. The van is dedicated to all of them.
