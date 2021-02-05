The need to recycle is always present, even during a pandemic. The Pike County Solid Waste and Recycling Center is making sure that Pike County residents have plenty of opportunities to do just that.
Shortly after the arrival of the pandemic, the center was forced to remove the recycling bins that were located at the Pike County Government Center due to inactivity, as the building was only operating 3 days per week at one point before being shut down completely for 2 weeks.
During that time, the Solid Waste and Recycling Center was notified that many Pike County residents were unsure about the other locations throughout the county that the center offers. The Pike County Solid Waste and Recycling Center would like to inform the public at this time that there are various locations throughout the county for residents to recycle. The center also has a website that lists all drop off sites and other information about recycling.
The website, “www.pikecountydevelopment.com” lists the drop-off sites along with a map of the sites. To reach the drop off list after logging on to the site, click the “Pike County Solid Waste and Recycling” tab and scroll down to the “Recycling Drop Off Locations” icon.
The locations that are listed on the site include, “Pike County Fairgrounds, Old Beaver Fire House, Beaver Township Garage, Perry Township Garage, Mifflin Township Garage, Camp Creek Township Building, Community Action Committee of Pike County, Marion Township Youth Center, Wakefield Firehouse, New Recycling Center, Jackson Township Drop Off, Pebble Township Firehouse, Seal Township Garage, Bristol Village Drop Off, Pike County Government Center.”
The address for each location is listed along with its respective location name on the website.
