There have 169 wild turkeys harvested in Pike County this season. Muskingum County has had the most turkeys harvested checking in with a number of with 316.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wild turkey hunters in Ohio have checked 14,279 birds in the 2023 spring season through Sunday, May 14, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

During the 2022 spring turkey season, hunters checked 10,734 birds in the Buckeye State in the same period. The three-year average (2020 to 2022) for turkeys taken in the corresponding dates is 13,353 birds. This year’s total includes the 1,823 birds checked in the two-day youth hunting season April 15-16, birds taken in the 23 days since the south zone opened on April 22, and those harvested in the 16 days of hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties).


