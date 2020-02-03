The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state, and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service, or philanthropy.
Each year, the Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 former service members based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the Governor of Ohio.
To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:
• Be a past or current Ohio resident
• Have received an honorable discharge
• Be of good moral character
This Hall of Fame sets the standard for recognizing Ohio’s veterans for accomplishments beyond their military service. In addition, it is a fitting way to say “thank you for your service to our nation and thank you for your continued service to our communities.” Chances are you know a veteran who deserves to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. You are encouraged to nominate that deserving veteran today.
Nomination deadline is June 1, 2020. Guidelines, a sample nomination, and more information are available at http://dvs.ohio.gov/main/veterans-hall-of-fame.html.
Questions? Please contact:
Sandra Puskarcik, ABC, CTA
Program Administrator
Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
Ohio Department of Veterans Services
77 S. High Street Columbus, Ohio 43215
614.752.8941
