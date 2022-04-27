PIKE COUNTY — Trees throughout Pike County are finally beginning to pop in shades of green, pink, and purple after a long winter.
Yet, while many are taking in the budding trees, the Pike County Solid Waste and Conservation District will be taking a look at trees instead for its 2022 Big Tree Contest.
Those that think they have the largest Hickory tree in the county are welcomed to take in part in the competition.
Here's how they can enter:
- Visit the website, https://pikesoilandwaterconservationdistrict.org
- Download the BIG Tree Contest Form
- Mail completed form to:Pike SWCD 11752 State Route 104 Waverly, OH 45690
- Or email your form to: Darlene.brewster@oh.nacdnet.net
According to SWCD, hickories are a lot like walnuts as their leaves are alternately arranged, and pinnately compound. The wood is heavy, hard, and strong, well suited for shovel handles and axe handles.
Hickory nuts are edible, and thick-hulled. They were used by native Americans to thicken stews, and to make a fermented drink, and to produce an oil that some early writer said soothed “Dolors and gripes of the belly.” The pecan is a hickory.
The hickory is also known in some circles as the Shellbark hickory, mockernut hickory, pignut hickory, and the aptly name “shagbark.”
Those interested in competing have until Aug. 1 to submit their entries. For additional information contact Program Administrator Darlene Brewster at 740-947-5353 or email darlene.brewster@oh.nacdnet.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.