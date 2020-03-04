On March 2, the Waverly High School NHS hosted the second blood drive of the year. We came just shy of our 33 unit goal with 30 units collected. NHS members assisted in registering donors, working the canteen, and escorting donors from the gurney to the canteen. Members who worked during the drive include Allison Entler, Audrey Barnett, McKenzie Penrod, Cody Perkins, Kate Stulley, Maggi Reisinger, Hailie Silcott, Trace Evans, Mattie Elliott, Hope Wilburn, Cami Craig, and Bella Newsom.
Through the blood drive program, students who donate blood, volunteer at the blood drives, or donate food can earn a red cord which is worn during graduation. Red cords can be earned by any member of the student body, not just NHS members.
We invite the community to donate at the final blood drive of the year on May 8.
