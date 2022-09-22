Sara Hartman

Sara Hartman

 Ben Siegel

ATHENS, Ohio (Sept. 21, 2022) - Sara L. Hartman, associate professor of Teacher Education in Ohio University’s Patton College of Education, was part of the team that released the National Rural Education Association (NREA) Research Agenda 2022-2027.

The agenda charts a five-year research path for rural education with the goal of shedding light on innovative rural practices, addressing unique rural challenges, and continuing to build on the strengths of rural people and places. Hartman is a member of the subcommittee for NREA's Research and Higher Education Committee that prepared the agenda guided by research data collected from a broad representation of rural education stakeholders.

