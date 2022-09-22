ATHENS, Ohio (Sept. 21, 2022) - Sara L. Hartman, associate professor of Teacher Education in Ohio University’s Patton College of Education, was part of the team that released the National Rural Education Association (NREA) Research Agenda 2022-2027.
The agenda charts a five-year research path for rural education with the goal of shedding light on innovative rural practices, addressing unique rural challenges, and continuing to build on the strengths of rural people and places. Hartman is a member of the subcommittee for NREA's Research and Higher Education Committee that prepared the agenda guided by research data collected from a broad representation of rural education stakeholders.
“Approximately 20% of children in the United States are growing up in rural places, children who deserve equitable access to opportunities and resources,” Hartman said. “This agenda recognizes the diversity of rural places and serves as a call to action to provide equitable educational support for rural students, schools, and communities.”
The central goal of the agenda is to present major priorities for current and future rural education research in order to support the efforts of rural leaders and educators as well as advise the policy makers, community leaders and activists, nonprofit organizations, and funding organizations who contribute to the vitality of rural schools and communities.
Allen Pratt, executive director of NREA said, “This research agenda provides a powerful tool to help ensure rural strengths are recognized and inequities are understood and addressed.”
The 2022–2027 Rural Research Agenda centers spatial and educational equity with five additional interconnected themes—policy and funding; teacher/leader recruitment, retention, and preparation; college and career trajectory; community partnerships and relationships, and health and wellness—circling the core category.
