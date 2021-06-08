As the school year has come to a close, multiple teachers at Waverly City Schools have announced their retirement after many years of service.

At Waverly Primary, Sue Westfall has retired after 28 years of service at Waverly as an instructional aid.

At the Intermediate School, Nancy Terry and Melissa Johnson also announced their retirement after 23 and 22 years of service respectively as teachers.

Other Waverly staff members that have announced their retirement this year include, Judy Ritchhart, who has served 43 years as a Bus Driver, Debbie Woodard, who spent nine years as a Cook, Rebecca Owens, who served 23 years as a Bus Driver, and Bill Malloy, who spent 43 years as a Bus Driver.

Trending Recipe Videos


eleist@newswatchman.com

Recommended for you


Load comments