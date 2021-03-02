Archives photo - Declathon winner 3-3-21
unknown

From the May 16, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...

DECATHLON WINNER - Ferman Beavers, senior athlete from Western High School earned the first place trophy in the first annual Pike County High School Decathlon, that finished up Saturday afternoon. Ferman compiled 80 points in taking the title. He is shown here being presented the individual trophy by Joe Rhoads, Manager of Ashland Finance Co. who donated the beautiful trophies. Beavers teamed up with Bruce Walls to also take the team trophy back to the west end of the county. (Staff photo)

