From the May 16, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...
DECATHLON WINNER - Ferman Beavers, senior athlete from Western High School earned the first place trophy in the first annual Pike County High School Decathlon, that finished up Saturday afternoon. Ferman compiled 80 points in taking the title. He is shown here being presented the individual trophy by Joe Rhoads, Manager of Ashland Finance Co. who donated the beautiful trophies. Beavers teamed up with Bruce Walls to also take the team trophy back to the west end of the county. (Staff photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.