For those who have been wondering about the status of returning to the school classroom in Ohio, the answer was given Monday afternoon during the 2 p.m. briefing by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
DeWine announced that K-12 schools in Ohio will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year. That creates the cancellation of spring sports and other extra curricular activities as well.
“We balanced many issues in arriving at this decision. In the end, I believe this is what is best to protect the health of our children, our teachers, and our administrators,” said Governor DeWine. “While our buildings are closed, we know that students continue to learn in new and innovative ways. I thank all of our teachers, administrators, support staff, and parents for all they have done and will continue to do in these challenging times.”
At this time, no decisions have been made regarding whether or not schools will reopen in the fall.
DeWine expanded on the decision during the briefing, which was held at the Ohio Statehouse, just like it has been throughout the stay-at-home order. He said he had talked to a number of parents, teachers and administrators. He also had conversations with Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction, Paolo DeMaria, and legislators.
“For the remainder of the year, young people will continue to go to school remotely. I want to say thanks to all school personnel who make the schools go each day, and I also want to thank teachers and parents,” he said.
DeWine also explained the reasoning behind the decision based on the fact that the coronavirus is still out there and they want to keep continuity for the students at this point in time.
“First, the virus continues ... It remains dangerous. The situation is fluid,” said DeWine.
“Second is continuity. Students could go back now with a relatively small amount of time left, but superintendents, teachers and others expressed that it was not a good idea, even if it (the virus) is resolved. We are concerned about the risks to students, teachers and community because you would have a number of kids from different families coming together and then going home. Unless a child has a specific health problem, the mortality rate is low, but young people are carriers. So there is a concern about kids going back and forth and into their families. Those are the reasons we have made the decision for students to go to school remotely and will not go back in the building this year.”
DeWine also explained that keeping the schools closed will give more time to assess what might be needed in the fall to have students back in the classroom if that is possible.
“We have to see where we are going. We know parents, teachers and administrators are anxious about the fall. We are not prepared to make that decision,” said DeWine.
“Schools are already preparing for the fall. I’m impressed and delighted about the thinking going into this. We appreciate planning that is going on and urge schools to continue doing planning.”
DeWine is well aware of the challenges school districts face in using technology to teach due to the lack of good internet access in rural areas and the inner city. DeWine said one option being discussed by teachers and superintendents is to have a blended system in the fall that incorporates some distance learning and some classroom learning. He realizes these plans could be vastly different from district to district, keeping the emphasis on allowing the local schools to take the lead and being flexible.
“The concerns that I have are with the safety of children, families, and teachers,” said DeWine. “As we plan ahead, we have to figure out how will we have school and educate our kids with a virus that is still out there.”
DeWine is most concerned with four groups of students that he mentioned, including children with developmental needs, children who have health challenges, children with no or limited access to the internet, and children who do not have a supportive home life.
Yet, there are positives to come out of the less-than-ideal situation.
“People are doing an amazing job,” said DeWine. “Everybody has stepped up. I’m just impressed every time I talk to teachers and superintendents. They are doing the best they can to bring education to their students.”
DeWine has not issued any specific rules regarding graduations and recognition for the class of 2020.
“We aren’t telling the schools how to do this,” he said. “Gathering a significant number of people is a dangerous situation. They will be innovative in how they try to honor the students and compensate the students for what they are missing. I know there are athletes in his or her senior year that will be missing spring sports. These are difficult times. I hope schools try to figure out how to do this while protecting their kids and families.”
Additional items covered during Monday’s briefing included the development of a minority health strike force to address the disproportionate effect COVID-19 is having on African Americans and other minorities; collecting more specific data on cases of COVID-19 in Ohio nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals; and the allowance of hospitals to use private labs again since the labs no longer have backlogs.
Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, gave some updates on the congregate settings. A task force went into the prisons and did intensive testing.
She said that they found extraordinary amounts of asymptomatic (producing or showing no symptoms) cases. Some of those might be someone who is not yet showing symptons, or it could indicate that a significant portion of the population may be carriers of the virus and don’t even know it.
She also said that they had been thinking of COVID-19 as primarily a lung disease, but it is impacting different parts of the body and various ages.
“Don’t be surprised as we learn new things. This virus is particularly unpredictable,” said Acton. “We know that we are going to have to learn with this virus. Whatever we do, the virus is spreading among us ... It is disrupting everything.”
DeWine and Acton are planning to take Ohio through a slow re-opening, while aiming to avoid a disaster.
“With every slight opening we do, we will see a spread. We are trying to avoid those big peaks; we are going to have a series of bumps. As we alter the amount of people, we will see bumps — more hotspots, flareups and fires —what is our ability to put out those fires? We are trying to learn from history and the data we have,” said Acton.
“We have to find new ways to do school and make businesses safer. Learn to accept the reality of our situation. Once we accept that we have this journey ahead and deal with the grief and disappointment, then we start to get good and be innovative again. As much as we start to open up, we will be innovating again. It is a new road — that is part of the journey we will be traveling together.”
As of Monday’s press conference, DeWine noted that they had not made a decision on when to open daycare as of yet due to the fact that daycare facilities bring a number of children together from different families, making it a recipe for spread of coronavirus.
On Tuesday afternoon, updated numbers were released for the state of Ohio, including 13,725 total cases, with 13,250 of those confirmed, and the rest of them probable cases as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) expanded case definition. There have been 2,779 hospital admissions (20 percent), with 838 of those patients requiring ICU (6 percent). There have been 557 total deaths with 538 of those deaths confirmed, and the others are probable cases as defined by the CDC’s expanded case definition. A total of 94,239 individuals have been tested in Ohio. The state also saw its first COVID-19 death of a resident housed in a residence for developmentally disabled people.
Officials always caution that numbers are just the tip of the iceberg due to limited testing for the virus.
Locally in Pike County, it was announced early Monday morning that a second case of the disease has been confirmed in Pike County (see related story). The individual who had the first confirmed case in Pike County is listed as being recovered. The Pike County General Health District is reporting as of Tuesday that 51 have been tested, but they are only being notified of positive cases, unless it is done by an Ohio Department of Health lab. There have been 43 negative results and six tests are pending.
Matt Brewster, Health Commissioner of the Pike County General Health District, has a survey for locals to take electronically. It is available on the Pike County General Health District’s Facebook page. So far, they have received 369 responses. He encourages more people to respond and hopes to get to at least 500.
In Tuesday’s briefing by Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton, a number of items were discussed.
Testing is going to be expanded based on a new reagent. Lack of reagents has limited testing so far during the pandemic. DeWine also announced the formation of a testing strike team to be headed by former Ohio governors Dick Celeste and Bob Taft, based on their depth of experience around Ohio and the world.
During the question-and-answer session with reporters, DeWine was questioned about Phase 1 of re-opening the state of Ohio.
“Our goal is to get as many people back to work safely as we can. We are trying to open hospitals up, moving forward and letting them do more. We will look for businesses that can open and put in place the safety that is needed. It might include some reconfiguration. It isn’t going to be done overnight,” said DeWine. “We will have some announcements in regard to that. The big gatherings for sporting events and concerts will not be the first things to open up because they are challenging with social distancing.”
On Tuesday, Dr. Acton noted that there was a slight dip in the curve.
“We are watching our trends. Every decision and move will be based on two to three weeks. We know the numbers are the tip of the iceberg. There is an uptick slightly in hospital trends. In the days to come, we will have new trends to follow,” said Acton.
“We will get a lot more aggressive and take it to the virus. We don’t want to just flatten the curve, but stay ahead of the curve. In the future, we see a path where we have a much broader range of tools to fight this war. We will have to live with the virus for at least 18 months.”
Dr. Acton likened the opening of Ohio to a dimmer switch.
“We will slowly move the dimmer switch. Every time we open up, we are guaranteed to increase spread of infection. Can we control it? In every area of our state, we are thinking about how we live in this new world,” said Acton.
“How do we do a little more without increasing risk? There was no playbook for this. The whole world is figuring out. We have this tough road ahead. Together we will build a resilient path forward.”
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
