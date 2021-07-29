Note: The number next to each student is the number of times they were on the honor roll this year.

GRADE 12

Rylee Bapst 4

Brooklyn Bentley 2

Lauren Bevins 4

Trenton Brown 4

Colton Davis 2

Orion Doron 1

Madison Gills 4

Errol Hesson 4

Aubrie Ketter 4

Andria Lester 4

Jacob Overly 4

Tinlie Riley 4

Morgan Salisbury 4

Marcus Seevers 4

Logan Spears 4

Bill Tackett 1

GRADE 11

Lance Barnett 3

Brodie Beavers 1

Brianna Blankenship 4

Lauren Born 3

Abigail Cochenour 4

Addison Cochenour 4

Maddison Colley 4

Jaxon Collins 3

Wyatt Hines 4

Avery Ketter 4

Tessa Lykins 4

Madalyn Martin 4

Matthew Martin 4

Grace McConnell 3

Issac Montgomery-Conley 4

Jesse Pennington 4

Andrea Peters 2

Kyla Poorman 4

Logan Salisbury 4

Warren Simpkins-Sprague 1

Taylor Slusher 4

Jewelyn Wells 3

Abbigale White 4

Brayden Williams 1

GRADE 10

Ethan Brown-Harris 4

Jackson Brunner 3

Chase Carter 1

Alexis Clark 4

Kaylee Engle 4

Carter Fout 3

Ethan Hartley 3

Kelsey Helphenstine 4

Alex Jones 2

Kaylee Jones 4

Tesa Keaton 4

Neil Leist 3

Devan Madden-Osborne 1

Charlie Martin 2

Kinsley McDermott 4

Ethan Montgomery 2

Evan Montgomery 4

Makynna Montgomery 4

Savanna Montgomery 4

Tobias Montgomery-Conley 1

Johnathan Murta 3

Bailey Newsome 3

Gabby Osborne 1

Ean Perkins 1

Reileigh Potts 4

KJ Reinsmith 1

Bazon Robinson 2

Sofia Salisbury 4

Chloe Sanders 4

Madison Smith 3

Jordan Stephenson 3

Briuanna Stevens 4

Kiley Strong 3

Hayden Tuggle 4

Emma Young 4

GRADE 9

Kaleb Bandy 4

Lacey Bevins 4

Ayla Boggs 2

Emmy Canaday 4

Brayden Clark 2

Mellony Clark 4

Sandra Conley 3

Hannah Felts 4

Cayden Haislop 2

Emma Hesson 4

Anna Howard 1

Ayden Keeton 4

Evan Lagard 4

Trevor Lagard 3

Braylon Lamerson 1

Abigail Medeiros 3

Wyatt Montgomery 3

Jerious Moore 2

Dylan Morton 2

Megan Nickell 3

Alicea Paredes 2

Kelsey Poorman 4

Landyn Reinsmith 4

Makaela Richards 4

Eddie Salmen 4

Ethan Satterfield 1

Tyler Scott 3

Madison Shuler 2

Isabell Stevens 4

Michael Tackett 4

Teagan Werner 2

Jace White 4

