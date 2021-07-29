Note: The number next to each student is the number of times they were on the honor roll this year.
GRADE 12
Rylee Bapst 4
Brooklyn Bentley 2
Lauren Bevins 4
Trenton Brown 4
Colton Davis 2
Orion Doron 1
Madison Gills 4
Errol Hesson 4
Aubrie Ketter 4
Andria Lester 4
Jacob Overly 4
Tinlie Riley 4
Morgan Salisbury 4
Marcus Seevers 4
Logan Spears 4
Bill Tackett 1
GRADE 11
Lance Barnett 3
Brodie Beavers 1
Brianna Blankenship 4
Lauren Born 3
Abigail Cochenour 4
Addison Cochenour 4
Maddison Colley 4
Jaxon Collins 3
Wyatt Hines 4
Avery Ketter 4
Tessa Lykins 4
Madalyn Martin 4
Matthew Martin 4
Grace McConnell 3
Issac Montgomery-Conley 4
Jesse Pennington 4
Andrea Peters 2
Kyla Poorman 4
Logan Salisbury 4
Warren Simpkins-Sprague 1
Taylor Slusher 4
Jewelyn Wells 3
Abbigale White 4
Brayden Williams 1
GRADE 10
Ethan Brown-Harris 4
Jackson Brunner 3
Chase Carter 1
Alexis Clark 4
Kaylee Engle 4
Carter Fout 3
Ethan Hartley 3
Kelsey Helphenstine 4
Alex Jones 2
Kaylee Jones 4
Tesa Keaton 4
Neil Leist 3
Devan Madden-Osborne 1
Charlie Martin 2
Kinsley McDermott 4
Ethan Montgomery 2
Evan Montgomery 4
Makynna Montgomery 4
Savanna Montgomery 4
Tobias Montgomery-Conley 1
Johnathan Murta 3
Bailey Newsome 3
Gabby Osborne 1
Ean Perkins 1
Reileigh Potts 4
KJ Reinsmith 1
Bazon Robinson 2
Sofia Salisbury 4
Chloe Sanders 4
Madison Smith 3
Jordan Stephenson 3
Briuanna Stevens 4
Kiley Strong 3
Hayden Tuggle 4
Emma Young 4
GRADE 9
Kaleb Bandy 4
Lacey Bevins 4
Ayla Boggs 2
Emmy Canaday 4
Brayden Clark 2
Mellony Clark 4
Sandra Conley 3
Hannah Felts 4
Cayden Haislop 2
Emma Hesson 4
Anna Howard 1
Ayden Keeton 4
Evan Lagard 4
Trevor Lagard 3
Braylon Lamerson 1
Abigail Medeiros 3
Wyatt Montgomery 3
Jerious Moore 2
Dylan Morton 2
Megan Nickell 3
Alicea Paredes 2
Kelsey Poorman 4
Landyn Reinsmith 4
Makaela Richards 4
Eddie Salmen 4
Ethan Satterfield 1
Tyler Scott 3
Madison Shuler 2
Isabell Stevens 4
Michael Tackett 4
Teagan Werner 2
Jace White 4
