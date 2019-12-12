When 11-year-old Gabriel Montgomery, son of Erin-Faith Neufarth and Matthew Montgomery, sets a goal, he "puts in the work to achieve it," said his mother. This holiday season, the fruits of his labor are being distributed both locally and to children's hospitals in the form of funds raised from the sale of around 1,600 cupcakes made "for a good cause."
"He was able to raise $150 for the library, $125 for the Pebble Township Fire Department, $650 for St. Jude Hospital, and $150 for Nationwide Children's Hospital," said Erin-Faith Neufarth. "He took the money raised and bought toys for Nationwide Children's Hospital to be donated."
Neufarth says Gabriel has a deep level of care about children struggling with illness at both of the hospitals and, in an effort to help in some fashion, developed a plan for the cupcake fundraiser which he dubbed "Cupcakes for the Cure" in order to raise funds for toys for the hospitalized children. He began making cupcakes in Fall 2019 and continued throughout October and donated the funds in November.
"Gabriel chose the cupcake flavors himself. I discovered the poster he had drawn up and the menu he had in his room. When I asked him about it, he told me his plans. He was emotional throughout the entire process and he worked in the kitchen with me every step of the way," Neufarth said. "He knew it was his goal that he wanted to achieve, and he was going to put in the work to achieve it. We made around 1,600 cupcakes for people all over the community, and it was so heartwarming to witness everyone wanting to help with his cause."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.