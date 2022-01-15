WAVERLY— In a new year where many are looking to make some changes, a collaborative effort of several local organizations is providing tips for quitting the use of tobacco.
Joined by the Southern Ohio Medical Center, Pike County General Health District, and Adena Health System, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce shared an 8-page guide this week explaining how and why to quit the use of tobacco.
According to the guide, titled “Tobacco Cessation,” there is a plethora of health detriments for using tobacco whether in chewing or smoking form.
Along with an increased chance of lung cancer, which took the life of 6,668 Ohioans in 2018 according to the Ohio Department of Health’s 2021 Annual Cancer Report, smokers are 12 to 13 times more likely to die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease than nonsmokers.
Pike County had one of the state’s highest lung and bronchus cancer incidence and mortality rates between 2014 and 2018. This form of cancer hit the region especially hard, all counties touching the county exceeding the state averages.
At the center of these deaths is tobacco, which the study says contributes to 90% of all lung cancer deaths.
Even for those that do not smoke, second-hand smoke can lead to heart disease, frequent asthma attacks, and respiratory infections.
As the guide, second-hand is associated with exposure to such chemicals as Benzene, often found in gasoline; Vinyl Chloride, used to make pipes; Carbon Monoxide; found in car exhaust; and many others.
Other newer, alternative forms of tobacco consumption like e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco also still present many similar consequences as more traditional means. The usage of these options can lead users to transition to cigarettes, but also can cause nicotine addiction and diseases of the mouth.
In addition to SOMC, PCGHD, and Adena, the following groups contributed to the study:
- OSU Extension Office
- Ohio University
- CAC-Community Action Committee
- Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health
- Valley View Health Center
- Ohio Department of Health
- Kroger Pharmacy
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.