On April 29, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that nearly $16 million in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) is now available to local law enforcement, probation and parole offices, local courts, victim services providers, and adult, juvenile, and community corrections agencies.
“The ‘new normal’ that we find ourselves in today is challenging for us all — and that includes those in our criminal justice system who also must adapt to meet the need for social distancing,” said Governor DeWine. “Local authorities have worked in new ways to safely carry out their duties and provide much needed support to victims of crime during this pandemic, and we know this funding will help them in their continued efforts.”
This funding was awarded to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, as part of the federal CARES Act and will support agencies in:
• Taking measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as purchasing cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE);
• Taking measures to prepare for COVID-19 such as supporting proper planning, staffing, and communications to ensure effective operations and maintain the safety of criminal justice employees, citizens, and correctional populations; and
• Taking measures to respond to the spread of COVID-19 such as medical visits, hospitalizations, purchasing medical supplies, and securing alternative housing.
Due to the unique nature of COVID-19, OCJS will accept applications on a continual basis while funding is available, and there is no cap. For more information, please visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.