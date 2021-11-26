1. Next Ohio Vax-2-School drawing set for Monday
Ohioans ages 5-25 who have received a COVID-19 vaccination can now enter to win one of 150 $10,000 scholarships, or one of five $100,000 grand-prize scholarships through the Ohio Vax-2-School program.
The next drawing will take place on Monday, Nov. 29 before the grand prize announcement on Dec. 2. Registration is now open online, closing on Sunday, using the Ohio Vax-2-School portal at www.ohiovax2school.com.
2. PCRTA holding meeting
The Pike County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Pike County Career Technology Center for lunch at 11 a.m. followed by music and an update from the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.
All who receive benefit checks from the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio are urged to be a part of PCRTA.
3. Nov. 28 in History
On Nov. 28, 1941, The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise departed from Pearl Harbor to deliver F4F Wildcat fighters to Wake Island. This mission saves the carrier from destruction when the Japanese attack. On Nov. 28, 1943, Sir Winston Churchill, Joseph Stalin and Franklin D. Roosevelt met at Tehran, Iran, to hammer out war aims. On Nov. 28, 1961, Ernie Davis became the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
