1. Dimpled Chad Day

Dimpled Chad Day is observed of every year in memory of the infamous punched card voting ballot. A chad is a small piece of paper that’s punched and removed when a hole is made in cardboard via a machine or with the force of hand. When the chad is not removed completely, though, it is called a dimpled chad. These unremoved chads brought the entire country to its knees on the eve of the 2000 presidential election.


