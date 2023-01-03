Dimpled Chad Day is observed of every year in memory of the infamous punched card voting ballot. A chad is a small piece of paper that’s punched and removed when a hole is made in cardboard via a machine or with the force of hand. When the chad is not removed completely, though, it is called a dimpled chad. These unremoved chads brought the entire country to its knees on the eve of the 2000 presidential election.
2. National Spaghetti Day
Whether it was Marco Polo bringing back culinary invention from the East, and Arab trade-route delicacy, or a home-grown Sicilian treat dating back to the 12th Century—we can all agree that a cold night with a big bowl of noodle-y, saucy goodness is balm for the soul. So join us on January 4th as we celebrate National Spaghetti Day with this amazing dish!
3. January 4 in History
In 2007, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) became the first female speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1990, more than 300 people died and more than 700 were injured in Pakistan’s deadliest train accident, when an overloaded passenger train collided with an empty freight train.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents that had been subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.