More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 – 23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
The local drop-off location will be at Grace United Methodist Church, 104 South High Street, Waverly. Hours will be the following:
Mon, Nov. 16: 2 PM - 5:30 PM
Tue, Nov. 17: 2 PM - 5:30 PM
Wed, Nov. 18: 2 PM - 5:30 PM
Thu, Nov. 19: 2 PM - 5:30 PM
Fri, Nov. 20: 2 PM - 5:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 21: 10 AM - 12 PM
Sun, Nov. 22: 11 AM - 2 PM
Mon, Nov. 23: 9 AM - 11 AM
There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-How-to-Pack
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the curbside drop off. The online lookup tool is available at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=Drop-Off-Locations-Release
Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.