From the June 13, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...
WINS 4-H FRUIT SALESMANSHIP
TOP SALEMAN - Ray Perkins, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Perkins, 214 N. High Street, Waverly was awarded a $25 check for winning the 1973 Spring 4-H Fruit Salesmanship Contest. Here Ray is receiving his check from Mrs. Norma Brown of the 4-H Advisory Committee. Ray sold 30 crates of rangs (oranges?) and grapefruit for his 4-H Club. He is a member of the Levis and Lace 4-H Horse Club. His advisors are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Perkins. When asked about his salesmanship ability, Ray had this to say, "It's hard to sell to a new customer, but once they have tried the fruit, it's easy to sell." Ray sold his fruit by telephone, door to door, and to the customers coming to his father's laundromat. We congratulate Ray on his success and hope he has an enjoyable time spending his $25 reward.
