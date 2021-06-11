ATHENS, OH (06/09/2021) — More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.
Students included:
Molly Armstrong of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health majoring in Community and Public Health from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Hunter Ayers of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.
Todd Beekman of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business at Ohio University.
Bryce Brewster of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Middle Childhood Science and Social Studies from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.
Summer Cooper of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Chloe Flanders of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts majoring in Graphic Design from the College of Fine Arts at Ohio University.
Tyler Fyffe of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Philosophy — Pre-Theology from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.
Tyler Gillenwater II of Beaver, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Zachary Grant of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Dillon Graves of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from the University College at Ohio University.
Brayden Hickman of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Business (Business Management Technology) from the College of Business at Ohio University.
Jake Lesner of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science — Pre-Law from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.
Gwenyth McCreery of Wavery, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Applied Plant Biology from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.
Corynn Moore of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Accounting and Business — Pre-Law from the College of Business at Ohio University.
McKayla Moore of Lucasville, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Christy Moraleja of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Master of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Jessica Osborn of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Mariah Osborne of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Master of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Abbigail Overly of Beaver, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health majoring in Health Services Administration from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Ryan Phillips of Lucasville, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.
Samantha Ragland of Beaver, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Kaylee Shepherd of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Dotty Short of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Jonathan Smith of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Brian Suthers of Lucasville, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business at Ohio University.
Montanna Taylor of Beaver, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Abby Triplett of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Middle Childhood Mathematics and Social Studies from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.
Emily Walder of Waverly, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.
Amber Watkins of Piketon, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.
Devin White of beaver, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Human Services Technology) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.