Becky Thiel, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the Dean's List for the Fall Semester 2019.

To be named to the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Local students named to the dean's list include the following:

Beaver, OH

Emily Dummitt, Health Science

Tyler Newman, Electromechanical Eng

Anissa Peoples, English Humanities

Jana Stockham, Nursing

Hannah Thacker, Biology

Piketon, OH

Tabytha Cooper, English Humanities

Mckaylee Courtright, Marketing

Avery Dixon, Undecided

Bradon Foster, Electromechanical Eng

Brelyn Fuller, Health Science

Mason Goode, Fine Arts

Kalesie Henderson, Health Science

Hannah Lamerson, Psychology

Emily Legg, Middle Childhood

Madelyn Little, Early Child/Special Education

Jenna Meier, Fine Arts

Kannon Pack, Environmental Eng

McKayla Patrick , Early Childhood PreK-3

Amber Reno, Sociology

Heather Shanks, Early Childhood PreK-3

Tyler Tackett, Medical Laboratory

Benjamin Vannatta, Sport Studies

Waverly, OH

Grace Armstrong, Health Science

Kirsten Blair, Health Science

Sidney Crace, Accounting

Joshua Duncan, Electromechanical Eng

Ryan Dunn, Electromechanical Eng

Brandon Fosson, Fine Arts

Alicia Harris, Plastics Engineering Technology

Rebekah Holt, Psychology

Clayton Howell, Information System Mngt.

Joseph James, Fine Arts

Aaron Lacy, Accounting

Elijah Maloy, Digital Simulation/Game

Cade Marquez, Intervention Spec K-12

Austin McClintic, Nursing

Ryan Robertson, Non-degree

Danielle Ruggles, Health Science

Laken Smith, Middle Childhood

Nicholas Stark, Plastics Engineering Technology

Olivia Stephens, Early Child/Special Education

Stefanie Stewart, Sport Studies

Logan Tuttle, Information System Mngt.

Miranda Tuttle, Fine Arts

Jonathan Ward, Sport Studies

Amanda Wilson, Information System Mngt.

Steven Zimmerman, Management

Load comments