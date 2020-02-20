Becky Thiel, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the Dean's List for the Fall Semester 2019.
To be named to the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Local students named to the dean's list include the following:
Beaver, OH
Emily Dummitt, Health Science
Tyler Newman, Electromechanical Eng
Anissa Peoples, English Humanities
Jana Stockham, Nursing
Hannah Thacker, Biology
Piketon, OH
Tabytha Cooper, English Humanities
Mckaylee Courtright, Marketing
Avery Dixon, Undecided
Bradon Foster, Electromechanical Eng
Brelyn Fuller, Health Science
Mason Goode, Fine Arts
Kalesie Henderson, Health Science
Hannah Lamerson, Psychology
Emily Legg, Middle Childhood
Madelyn Little, Early Child/Special Education
Jenna Meier, Fine Arts
Kannon Pack, Environmental Eng
McKayla Patrick , Early Childhood PreK-3
Amber Reno, Sociology
Heather Shanks, Early Childhood PreK-3
Tyler Tackett, Medical Laboratory
Benjamin Vannatta, Sport Studies
Waverly, OH
Grace Armstrong, Health Science
Kirsten Blair, Health Science
Sidney Crace, Accounting
Joshua Duncan, Electromechanical Eng
Ryan Dunn, Electromechanical Eng
Brandon Fosson, Fine Arts
Alicia Harris, Plastics Engineering Technology
Rebekah Holt, Psychology
Clayton Howell, Information System Mngt.
Joseph James, Fine Arts
Aaron Lacy, Accounting
Elijah Maloy, Digital Simulation/Game
Cade Marquez, Intervention Spec K-12
Austin McClintic, Nursing
Ryan Robertson, Non-degree
Danielle Ruggles, Health Science
Laken Smith, Middle Childhood
Nicholas Stark, Plastics Engineering Technology
Olivia Stephens, Early Child/Special Education
Stefanie Stewart, Sport Studies
Logan Tuttle, Information System Mngt.
Miranda Tuttle, Fine Arts
Jonathan Ward, Sport Studies
Amanda Wilson, Information System Mngt.
Steven Zimmerman, Management
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.