1. Pike County reaches 100 COVID-19 deaths
Earlier this week, the Pike County General Health District announced the deaths of two county residents which brought the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 100.
Both individuals who passed were females in their 60s. This month alone, there have been seven reported deaths by the health district.
2. Governor DeWine announces 2022 Ohio State Fair
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced that the 2022 Ohio State Fair will run from July 27 to Aug. 7.
“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”
3. Feb. 20 in History
On Feb. 20, 1792, The U.S. Postal Service was created. On Feb. 20, 1809, The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the power of the federal government is greater than any individual state in the Union. On Feb. 20, 1915, President Woodrow Wilson opened the Panama-Pacific Expo in San Francisco to celebrate the opening of the Panama Canal. On Feb. 20, 1962, Mercury astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.