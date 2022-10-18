ODNR squirrel acorn

Ohio wildlife, such as fox squirrels, seek out acorns as a food source during the fall and winter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 survey of acorn abundance on selected Ohio wildlife areas shows an average of 39% of white oaks and 37% of red oaks bore fruit, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The long-term average for white oak production is 37%, and 54% for red oak production.

“A mature oak tree can produce thousands of acorns, which in turn feed more than 90 of Ohio’s forest wildlife species,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Deer, turkeys, squirrels, ruffed grouse, blue jays, raccoons, woodpeckers, foxes, and more seek out and eat acorns throughout the fall and winter.”

