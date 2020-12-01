After months of learning to adapt to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has many questions about a much anticipated vaccine for the virus.
One of the most prevalent questions regarding a possible vaccine is whether or not it will be safe. According to a “Frequently Asked Questions” page on the Ohio Department of Health website, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be given data from vaccine clinical trials to “determine vaccine safety and effectiveness”. There are many other frequently asked questions on the page which discuss issues that are relevant in deciding whether or not to take a vaccine when available.
The Pike County General Health District recently posted a survey on its Facebook page regarding the likelihood of the public to use a COVID-19 vaccine. For the question “Will you get the COVID-19 Vaccine once available?” the selections “Yes, definitely”, “Probably”, and “No, definitely not” were possible. There was also an option to provide reasoning if the answer “No” was selected for the first question. The options for choosing “No” were “Not safe, unknown side effects”, “Approval process was rushed”, “Needs more testing”, “Won’t be effective”, and “Not needed.”
Results for this poll are still being collected and the News Watchman is planning to analyze them in an upcoming edition.
