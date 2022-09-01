The Scioto Valley Presbytery invites the public to meet and hear Rev. Fursan Ayed Zu’mot, an International Peacemaker from Palestine. The meeting will be held 12pm, Monday Sept 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 211 Schmitt Dr. in Waverly. Rev. Zu’mot will speak about the situation and challenges for the Christian Church in the Holy Land and the diminishing presence of Christians in the region. He will describe the church’s efforts to support Christians spiritually and economically and to advocate for a just and lasting peace for all people in Israel and Palestine. Rev. Zu’mot serves as pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Jerusalem. He grew up in the Anglican church in Amman, Jordan. His studies were initially in accounting but, following a short career in banking, he sensed a call to ministry in 2003. That same year he began working with the deaf community. He studied theology at United Theological College of the West Indies in Jamaica and, in 2009, completed his degree and received a diploma in ministerial studies and counseling. After becoming ordained in the Anglican Church and serving several parishes in Jordan, a struggle with doctrinal and ritual questions led him to apply to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land (ELCJHL), the Presbyterian Church (USA)’s partner denomination in the region. In addition to serving as pastor of the Church of the Redeemer, Fursan uses his training and experience in communication with the hearing-disabled as ELCJHL as pastor for the deaf. A complementary lunch is provided. For reservations call 740-947-2905.
