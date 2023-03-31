AEP Ohio is preparing for yet another weekend of severe weather beginning tonight through tomorrow — we’re encouraging customers to be prepared, too. Right now, crews are making sure they have the equipment needed on trucks and inventory for replacing poles or other equipment. We’ve also proactively requested additional crew support through a mutual assistance program to help with anticipated power restoration needs beginning tomorrow morning.

