PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Nov. 8, 2019
Heath B Morrison – OVI/Under the influence, D.U.S. – F.R.A., and failure to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; case dismissed per arresting officer’s request. Defendant is in prison. No cost to defendant.
Nov. 13, 2019
Joshua J Basham – Possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice counseling completed. No cost to defendant.
James M Howard, Jr. – Unauthorized use of property, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, and receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0717 A and C and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Dustin T Morris – Obstructing official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRC0981 and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael A Thomas – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0731 and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James M Howard, Jr. – Possession of drugs. No contest. Jail sentence to be served consecutively with 19CRB0074 and concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0717 C. $100 in court costs.
James M Howard, Jr. – Receiving stolen property. No contest. Jail sentence to be served consecutively with 19CRB0074 and concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0717 A.
Angela M Wilson – Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trail hearings. No cost to defendant.
Michael A Thomas – Violation of T.P.O. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Kim Lett and her residence. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Peggy A Kuhn – Menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trail but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Darrick A Jenkins – Flee/Elude, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Michael A Landrum – Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Bobby Shackleford – Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Charles F Morris – Criminal trespassing. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Court Probation Department. $100 in court costs.
Dustin T Morris – OVI/Under the influence. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within ten years for sentencing purposes. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. in lieu of jail sentence, must be completed within six months. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.
