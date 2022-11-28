Shrek the Musical Jr. is coming to the Waverly High School Auditorium. The show will have two performances on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Waverly High School Auditorium.
The show will feature about 75 students in grades four through eight.
“This is the first time in a while Waverly has done a junior musical,” Allyson Johnston, director of the production said.
“The kids are working very hard at what they do,” Johnston said. “They are doing a wonderful job and put in lots of hours after school. We have a lot of kids who are getting first time stage experience.”
Johnston says the show is a “full production.” That means the show has acts, props and costumes, and the whole nine yards.
“The costumes are the kids’ absolutely favorite part,” Johnston said.
According to Jefferson Performing Arts Society website, Shrek the Musical Jr. is based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical.
“Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way,” according to JPAS website.
“They love the music,” Johnston said, “That’s why we decided to have a musical for the lower grades.”
Johnston said it’s a good opportunity for the kids to make friends with somebody outside of their own grade level.
