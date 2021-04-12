The OhioMeansJobs Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting an in-person Career Fair event on Wednesday, May 19th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon).
This event will feature a variety of businesses with multiple positions available in the area. Positions range from customer service, general labor, health care, logistics, cleaning, and more. The participating businesses will be accepting applications and resumes on-site and will be available to discuss position details in-person.
“We are very excited to be able to host an event for local employers and job seekers to be able to connect in-person, again, since 2019. Our hope is to give those who are seeking new careers the opportunity to meet with the employers face-to-face in a safe and fun environment,” said Lisa Pfeifer, Workforce & Business Development Program Director. “Our hope is that this will be the first of many in-person career events in the Pike County for the future.”
This event offers the first in-person employment event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All state and local health mandates will be upheld throughout the event. Masks, social distancing, and sanitation is required by all participants (employers and job seekers).
This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. Doors open to the public at 5:00 pm. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit pikeonestop.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.