3 Things to Know Sep 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. Wagner trial delayedThe start of the murder trial of George Wagner IV that was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 has been postponed and the new scheduled start date is Monday, Sept. 12.2. Send cards to long-time columnistJim Henry will turn 84 on Friday, Sept, 9, 2022. He would love to receive cards that anyone would wish to send him. His mailing address is:James Henry Rm. 29 c/o Bristol Village 444 Cherry Street Waverly, OH 456903. September 7 in HistoryIn 2008, the US Government assumed conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the country’s two largest mortgage financing companies, during the subprime mortgage crisis.In 2005, Hurricane Ivan damaged 90% of buildings on the island of Grenada; 39 died in the Category 5 storm.In 1979, ESPN, the Entertainment and Sports Programing Network, debuted.In 1965, the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in Canton, Ohio. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Freddie Mac Fannie Mae Mortgage Finance Meteorology Broadcasting Events Conservatorship Financing Hurricane Ivan Building Law George Wagner Iv Trial Canton Ohio Post Mailing Address Jim Henry Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wagner IV stands trial for 2016 killings Ohio’s early fall hunting seasons C & O train derailment made a mess along Germany Road EHD-positive deer confirmed in 13 Ohio counties Any plans for Pike County Courthouse put on hold Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.