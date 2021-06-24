Southern Ohio is moving towards summer. The days have been hot, and rain has been falling. Humid is a term often reserved to describe the sultry south. Midwestern weather of late qualifies. While shade seekers and melanoma warriors, like myself, still go out in the sunshine, nighttime provides us a reprieve. Daytime sunscreen application, hats, and long sleeves and pants are not needed. It is an opportunity to relax and see things unseen during daytime hours. Cooler temperatures and lack of light bring these creatures out. Lights attract some. During the day, it is much harder to find them.
On four separate nights, I ventured forth to see what I could find. Porch lights served as magnets and spotlights for this show. Each time was different. Nature is always changing, and many species live and move within an area. However, repeat performances occurred although not always in the same locations. Sometimes it was well after sunset. At others, my explorations began earlier. One night my nocturnal hunt took several minutes around the house. There was a lot to see. On another, a quick glance here and there revealed a few sightings before it was time to head inside again. The weather also played a part. I always found several items of interest.
Furrow orbweavers spin their webs and await their prey. Right now many hang out under the eaves of our house after nightfall. This common spider is one of few orbweavers that can survive winter. That is why you may find it in spring. Other orbweavers appear in summer and fall. All tend to be large and stunning, making them easy to notice. If you are not afraid, take a closer look. The sheer diversity and numbers of spiders in general is amazing! They serve a crucial purpose in keeping the insect population under control. Hopefully even arachnophobes can appreciate that.
Daddy-longlegs or harvestmen are not spiders. Their head, thorax, and abdomen are one body part. They do not produce silk nor spin webs. They are not venomous. Having said this, spiders are their relatives. Scorpions, ticks, and mites are arachnids too. Harmless to us, harvestmen prefer shady places and can breathe through their legs. Known as generalist predators, they are not picky eaters. These animals normally eat small, live invertebrates. Last week a Kentucky friend sent me a picture of them clustering. The largest recorded aggregation involved 70,000 harvestmen on a candelabrum cactus!
Moths are well-known as creatures of the night. Scanning the topside of leaves with a flashlight helped me to find a Pearly Wood Nymph. Looking like bird poop helps you survive. Who wants to eat that? Looking like lichen, the Green Leuconycta rested on the side of our house. It would be hard to see on a tree in the daytime. So many times have I seen Eastern Tent caterpillars. The adult form made an appearance here a week ago. This reddish-brown night flier displays two light stripes across each forewing. The Tawny Virbia Moth caught my eye at dusk. Its flash of orange gave chase, but I persevered and got my shot. Their larva eat oak leaves. Around here we have plenty. The Black-dotted Glyph has an olive green saddle and three small black dots. Some names make perfect sense. The Toothed Brown Carpet has tan, brown, and gray waves accented by a dark middle featuring two dips on that band.
A flat-faced longhorn beetle is a sight to see. These long, round-bodied insects are only associated with cattle due to the long antennae that most have. Sometimes called longicorns, their antennae are longer than their bodies. Another nickname for them, wood borer, derives from the fact that the larva bore holes in the wood. Some live in dead trees and help with decomposition. Others reside in live trees. At least it is not the Asian longhorned beetle. That one is a more severe threat. Ongoing efforts to wipe out it continue in parts of our state.
If you want to see an animal that looks as though it came from another planet, do not travel to outer space. Look right here. The giant mayfly is funny-looking. When at rest, they hold their large forewings above their bodies. Those bodies are small and thin in comparison. They have disproportionate eyes. Nymphs live in the water and go through incomplete metamorphosis. They are well-known for fly-fishing, mating flights, and as bioindicators. The dun and spinner fishing lures of the Great Lakes look a lot like different stages of mayfly.
Cope’s Gray Tree Frogs live in the southern part of our state. Their camouflaged skin varies in color from one frog to the next. Like a chameleon, one frog can change color based on where it is and what it is doing. Mostly brown, gray, or green, the inside of their thighs is a tell-tale bright yellow. They have sticky toe pads and suction cups allowing them to cling to surfaces. These amphibians spend most of their time in trees and shrubs. They only come down at night. Looking identical to the Gray Tree Frog, found throughout Ohio, identifying their call is one way to distinguish between the two.
Whether you call it a lightning bug or a firefly, these lights in the night make summer more outstanding. Members of the beetle family, Ohio has 43 species, but only 30 can flash. Flash charts exist to help you learn one species from the next. How many flashes and the time between each one lets us know who they really are. They are strict meat-eaters and do not have many predators. The Photuris genus are unique in that their females prey on male Photinus fireflies. The female Photuris copies the flashes of a Photinus female. In so doing, the male Photinus could approach and hope to find a willing mate. Instead, his deceiver grasps and eats him. Why do they do this? The Photuris cannot make defensive chemicals. By consuming the Photinus, they acquire a way to protect themselves from other predators. Spiders and birds, beware!
The Midwestern rise in temperature affords us another opportunity to discover things often unseen. Recurrent rainstorms intersperse clearer skies and warmth. This climate affords nature the ability to prosper. Curious explorers and learners are not satisfied with their current level of knowledge and experience. The more that they know, the more that they want to know. Information is easily attainable. Put on your insect repellent of choice, and venture forth. Staying indoors every evening will not cut it. Miss a little sleep when it is feasible. Rest later. Step outdoors to see what you can see. A different world is your reward. Nightfall will reveal it to you.
