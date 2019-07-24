The village of Waverly will once again be hosting free Movies in the Park, beginning this Saturday, July 27.
Movies will be shown in Walnut Street Park free of charge, and free popcorn and water will be available at every show. Other foods may also be available during some of the shows, depending on what is donated. This could include hot dogs, ice cream, snow cones, etc.
Festivities will begin at about 7 p.m., with the movie beginning at dusk. The village is asking attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets, flashlights, and bug spray. Attendees can also bring their own refreshments, but alcohol is not allowed.
The July 27 movie will be “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”. Movies will also be shown on Aug. 3, Aug. 17, and Aug. 31.
A movie was scheduled for July 20, but due to the high heat index, Mayor Greg Kempton cancelled it.
According to the Waverly Police Department, volunteers are needed for these events for two-hour blocks of time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Volunteer duties include having fun, assisting in making and distributing popcorn, making and distributing drinks (water, Kool-aid, Lemonade, etc.), and assisting with the frozen treat booth (dipping ice cream, making sno-cones, etc.)
To make donations, help with the event, or for further details, please contact the Waverly Mayor’s Office at 740-947-5162 or email mayorsoffice@cityofwaverly.net.
