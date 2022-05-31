BAINBRIDGE — On Memorial Day, the nation remembers the men and women of the Armed Forces who died in the line of the battle.
Along the way, Pike County has and continues to participate in the armed forces dating back to the early days of America.
Blaine Beekman writes in “Call of Conscience, Call of Duty” of the Pike Countians who served along the Union armies in the Civil War. Many revered names were born out of this bloody conflict like Brigadier Gen. Wells S. Jones, Pike County’s only known Civil War general.
Yet, perhaps one of the most notable soldiers in the county’s history is one without a name. Well, at least not a known name.
Out at Bainbridge, there is a marker for a soldier who died without being able to tell anyone his name, unit, or hometown.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Eliza Ann Riehle discovered the body out in a field in the fall of 1864. At the time, the Riehle family farmed in the valley that is now Pike Lake State Park.
The soldier was found wounded and unconscious when he was found and later passed a few days later, falling from a fever. ODNR says Riehle and some neighbors buried him at the foot of a large tree.
This June marks the 80th anniversary of the Ohio Past Presidents Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) erecting a stone over the unknown soldiers grave. At the base of a large maple tree below the dam, a solitary headstone is a reminder of a life surrendered in Pike County during the Civil War.
According to former Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County Director Thomas Adkins, more than 100 county residents died in the Civil War.
The tomb is located at 1847 Pike Lake Rd. in Bainbridge.
