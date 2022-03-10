WAVERLY— March is disability awareness month. As this month is very important to many caregivers, guardians, and parents of those individuals with disabilities, those that go above and beyond for those individuals may go unnoticed.
A group in our community that helps our individuals on a daily basis is our Waverly Police Department. WPD leads a nationwide program called “Project Lifesaver”. This program has been in our county for some time.
It is a bracelet that may be worn on a wrist of ankle with a small watch like size locator attached to it. The bracelet emits a radio frequency that helps police officers locate someone who have wandered away from home.
The individuals that would benefit would be someone with diagnosis of Alzheimer's, Dementia, and Autism. An individual may also qualify to receive a bracelet that don’t have a diagnosis listed.
If the individual with special needs is connected with the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities, you can contact your SSA (Service Support Administrator) at 740-941-3591 to help with getting you connected with this program.
This program is available to individuals not based on age but purely based on need. This is a lifesaving measure that many in our community do not know is available to the citizens.
Chief Winfield and his team are very familiar with those in our community that have a project lifesaver bracelet. They treat them as an individual and not a number.
Winfield has chosen Sgt. Adkins to lead this program. They will come out to the individuals home 30 to 60 days for battery changes. Winfield is in the process of training everyone on his force regarding locating individuals if they wander away from their home or away from their caregivers.
When they approach the individual, they already know most people on the force because they have been to their home to change their battery. All officers have been very kind to our special needs individuals.
As a community, we can do our part to be not fearful if individuals come to your door. If you see someone with a bracelet as described contact the WPD at 740-947-2179 or 911.
You can explain to them you believe they have a project lifesaver bracelet. You can tell them what the individual looks like and they will be able to send an officer to your home to help identify the individual.
Most individuals that wander from their home have no destination in mind. They are just wandering aimlessly.
As some would say, it takes a Village so let's do our part.
