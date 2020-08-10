In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University has executed a letter of intent with OhioHealth to provide ancillary services for students, faculty and staff across campuses.
“Ohio University’s partnership with OhioHealth is an essential part of our fall planning,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “We are hopeful that this partnership, along with all of the critically important plans of social distancing, masking, and other tools we have been working on for months, will help keep our students, faculty, staff and community safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Specific details of the agreement between the two organizations are still being worked out, but the services could include but wouldn’t be limited to testing and non-clinical case management. All services will be in accordance with Ohio University-approved protocols and procedures.
“As long time partners in the Athens area, our teams at OhioHealth Campus Care, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College recognize the need to help promote a safe environment for students, parents, staff and the community,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, OhioHealth senior vice president, Chief Medical Officer said. “COVID-19 has challenged all of us and we are proud to be working arm in arm with the university and community in an effort to keep people safe.”
The University will continue to provide students, faculty and staff with additional guidance as plans for the fall semester are finalized.
For more information visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus
