Blessed Creations, located the corner of Victory Drive and US 23, in Waverly is a Christian bookstore/craft mall and more. Co-owner Lisa Cutler said she had something for every occasion and invites people to come in and take a look around. The store is open from 11.a. to 5 pm. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the corner of Victory Drive and US 23 something special is happening … some may say blessed: Blessed Creations.
“God spoke to me about a year ago to look for a place that I could offer Bibles and reading material for people in our community,” co-owner Lisa Cutler said. “I wanted to offer people that do crafts and stuff a place to display their creations.”
Cutler said that she and co-owner Stephen Corwin were looking at places and in April when they looked at their current location, (231 W. Emmitt Ave.) there was a bible in the window.
“We knew this was the place that needed to be opened,” Cutler said. “That’s why we’re here.”
“We’re like a Christian book store/craft mall,” Cutler said. “We have Bibles and books. We have memorial items we can deliver to local churches or to the funeral homes. Cutler also said that if you would like to order a Bible, the store can help with that.
"We have crafts from local vendors, around here in Pike County. We have homemade earrings, jewelry, tumblers, wood crafts candles, soaps, clothing and antiques. We pretty much have anything or any occasion.”
Cutler said that she had been hearing before she opened that people missed Bartley’s, because you could go to Bartley’s to purchase anything for any occasion.
Cutler said her store had baby items for baby showers, wedding gift ideas, and items to put any kind of gift basket together.
“I kind of wanted to base it off something where it was a one-stop shop,” Cutler said.
The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. and on Saturday 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.
