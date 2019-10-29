Five years ago, Steve and Kim Finley had an idea to give back. That year, they hosted the first Breast Cancer Compassion Fund Ride, which is a motorcycle benefit ride.
On Oct. 5, 2019, they reached a milestone: they hosted the 5th Annual Breast Cancer Compassion Fund Ride, where they raised nearly $17,000 and had 65 riders participate.
“This benefit has become pretty special to me and Kim and our friends,” Steve said. “I believe that cancer has touched so many of us.”
Both work at SOMC and see those who have been affected by cancer daily, especially Steve who works with Dr. Scarpinato, who has, by the way, been a huge supporter and donor of the event since its beginning.
Steve and Kim credit the success of the benefit to the community, donors, sponsors and riders.
“You see so many people in our community come together and pull together to help so many in our community,” Kim said. “It is amazing to see the support and stories people have.”
Kim and Steve both speak so much on the community’s support, but barely speak on the work they put in year-round planning for the event.
Not soon after the event each year, they immediately start planning for the next one. They pick up their phones and reach out to sponsors, design the T-shirts, work on the route, nail down the location, entertainment, food and so much more! All of the planning leading up to the event is all worth it, they say, when that first weekend rolls around in October each year, the weekend they host the ride.
“The motivation is probably the day of (when) we get a lot of breast cancer survivors,” Kim said. “This year, especially, we know of one survivor and introduced them and then others began sharing their stories.”
Kim said throughout all of the planning and preparation, it’s a day that she looks forward to each year.
“There are people out there that are still willing to do good and to help,” Kim said. “It is amazing to see the turnout each year.”
