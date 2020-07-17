On July 15, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to communities in Ohio for rural development. These grants will help these Ohio communities build and improve critical facilities. According to the USDA, the Ohio grant recipients can use the funding to build or upgrade a wide-range of rural community facilities such as schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.
“I’m pleased that Secretary Perdue has awarded more than $1.4 million in federal funding to help rural development across Ohio. These funds will help these communities upgrade and build critical community facilities such as schools, libraries, and public safety vehicles,” said Portman. “I’ll continue to work at the federal level to make ensure rural areas in Ohio have the resources they need in order to continue to effectively serve their residents.”
According to Portman's office, one of the grants was a $100,000 grant to Pike County.
The project description reads, "This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase four dump trucks to help maintain rural Appalachian Pike County roads, many of which are hilly and steep. The equipment will replace older, no longer serviceable units. With the ongoing decontamination and decommissioning of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, rural manufacturing and farming now comprise the largest share of employment in Pike County. Properly graded, navigable roads are especially important to keeping the local economy in motion."
