It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, about 11 months too early.
Last weekend's snow caused a week of altered plans for Pike County schools and businesses. The six of seven inches of snow, far above the average snowfall for the month according to U.S. Climate Data, was much to the cheer of area students.
To the News Watchman's count, there were a total of six snow days and three two-hour delays among Scioto Valley, Eastern, and Western schools. Students at Waverly City Schools were not in the classroom any day this week, but that was due to staffing issues.
Back my popular demand, here are more photos of Pike Countians enjoying the snow.
