COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio.
“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon said. “Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”
The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident. MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant. Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, as well as departments that show they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon receiving the award. The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer and up to $50,000 per department is available through this grant.
This cycle, the State Fire Marshal received more than $7.7 million in requests for the $3.5 million in total available funding.
In Pike County, seven different fire departments received MARCS funding. The Scioto Township Volunteer Fire Dept. received $1,880 in for service fees in the fiscal year 2022. The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department received $2,760 for service fees in FY 2022 and the Benton Township Volunteer Fire Department received $2,040 for service fees in FY 2022.
The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department received $1,680 for equipment. The Jackson Township Fire & Rescue Department also received grant money for equipment to the tune of $9.940.90. The Pebble Township Volunteer Fire Department received $5,265.48 in funding for equipment. The Elm Grove Volunteer Fire Department received $3,120 for service fees in FY 2022 and $2,340 for a total of $5,460.
The total funding received by Pike County departments totaled $28,946.38.
The complete list of the 325 fire departments in 76 Ohio counties receiving MARCS Grants funding is available on the State Fire Marshal’s website.
