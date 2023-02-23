Pike County, OH— When Pike Pet Pals was called to help in a recent case of dozens of dogs requiring immediate care and medical assistance Fluor-BWXT (FBP) was ready to help with an emergency donation of $2,000.

Pike Pet Pals is an all-volunteer support organization that works in partnership with the Pike County Dog Pound to care and find homes for dogs at the pound.


