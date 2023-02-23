Pike County, OH— When Pike Pet Pals was called to help in a recent case of dozens of dogs requiring immediate care and medical assistance Fluor-BWXT (FBP) was ready to help with an emergency donation of $2,000.
Pike Pet Pals is an all-volunteer support organization that works in partnership with the Pike County Dog Pound to care and find homes for dogs at the pound.
“Pike Pet Pals does incredible work. This recent crisis has put a real strain on the organization and we felt it was important as a member of this community to step up and help out,” FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett said. “We hope this donation will go far in helping Pike Pet Pals get these dogs the much needed medical attention and care they need so they can find new homes.”
Since the dogs were rescued, several groups have come forward to help, but there are still more than two dozen dogs at the Pike County Dog Pound waiting for new families.
Melissa Green is an FBP employee and Pike Pet Pals volunteer for the past eight years. She knows firsthand how important community support and partnerships with local companies, like FBP, are to the shelter.
“In the time I have been volunteering with the shelter I have seen it transform due to the work of the volunteers at Pike Pet Pals and the support of the community. Pike Pet Pals is solely staffed by volunteers and funded by donations to support the Pike County Dog Pound,” Green said. “The recent animal cruelty case has pushed the volunteers and resources to the limit but has also been incredibly rewarding to see the community rally with donations and support but especially to see the dogs transform when they are in new homes.”
For more information about FBP, go to www.fbportsmouth.com. To learn more about how you can help support the work of Pike Pet Pals, or see dogs up for adoption, visit the Pike Pet Pals page on Facebook.
