The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Monday morning and were asked about the Appalachian Community Grant Program.
“I went to a meeting with OVRDC (Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission),” commissioner Jeff Chattin said. “Four of the Appalachian grant groups were funded, but every one of them was a multi-county project.”
According to Chattin, OVRDC executive director John Hemmings said that should be an indicator of what you would have to do to get accepted and funded.
There is some confusion whether these grants were development grants like what the Village of Piketon applied for with their BIG Picture Project or technical assistance grants like what Pike County applied for through OVRDC.
“I haven’t heard of anybody that has got any technical assistance grant awarded yet,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said.
“Thinking out loud,” Chattin said. “I don’t know if any of our (projects) were (multi-county).”
There was an industrial park project close to the Pike-Jackson county line but, according to Chattin, that project was turned down because it did not involve job creation.
The commissioners worked together with the Community Action Committee of Pike County and OVRDC to work on project management and the application process for the grants.
OVRDC is who applied on behalf of Pike County, according to Montgomery.
“All of the project management and collecting all the projects we tried to steer to Community Action,” commissioner Jerry Miller said. “But to be the lead applicant we decided OVRDC was the best because they have the experience.”
Miller reiterated that the state wanted to see multi-county projects, and it seems pretty clear.
“Even when they didn’t have rules (yet), they said ‘We don’t know what rules are, but we know what the rules aren’t.’,” Montgomery said. “We don’t know the rules but don’t fly solo.”
According the Ohio Department of Development website, a total of $50 million in development grants will be awarded in the program’s first round to launch four transformational projects impacting communities in Athens, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Mahoning, Meigs, and Perry counties.
“The projects we’re announcing are just the beginning of the long-term, impactful change that’s in store for Ohio’s 32-county Appalachian region,” Governor DeWine said. “There is so much potential in Appalachia Ohio, and this historic $500 million investment will help open new doors to growth, innovation, and opportunity for those living here.”
“With today’s announcement, new doors are opening in Appalachian Ohio, creating a new generation of opportunities,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said. “This funding will allow these communities to think bigger and expand the scope of their local economy, making their communities more attractive to live, work and invest.”
The City of Athens will receive an Appalachian Community Grant of up to $17,674,641 to revitalize 80,000 square feet of downtown space with the rehabilitation of six historic buildings in Coshocton, Logan, Somerset, and Athens.
Technical assistance grants were scheduled to be awarded in “early 2023” according to the ODD.
