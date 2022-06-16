Gov. Mike DeWine signed the capital budget bill earlier this week, which provided funding for mental health, parks, school safety, and more.
Included in House Bill 687 is $100 million in the form of school safety grants available to public, private, and parochial schools. According to the governor's office, the grants will be used to pay for baseline security in school buildings, classrooms, parking lots, and elsewhere on school property. The grants will also cover security features such as visitor badging systems, facility mapping, school radio systems, GPS tracking on student transport vehicles, exterior lights, notification systems, security training, and door locking systems.
Record temperatures?
A sweltering heat fell over Pike County this week, temperatures regularly in the 90s and over 100 degrees Fahrenheit when adding humidity.
However, as the National Weather Service reports, it has been warmer in the county in prior years. On June 19, 1933, temperatures reached the century mark. With warmer weather expected to hang around next week, record-breaking heat is again a possibility.
Just under 30 minutes
The average travel time to work for county workers 16 years and older between 2016 and 2020 was 29.5 minutes, according to the U.S. Census.
This is a longer commute than neighboring counties of Highland, Jackson, Ross, and Scioto. However, Adams County's 36.4-minute commute was the longest of all 88 Ohio counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.