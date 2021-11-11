Quit

Pictured, left to right: Beverly Lawson, Mary Ward, Kaitlyn Suiter (winner of the quilt), and Alice Ward. 

 Courtesy Photo

BEAVER- On Sunday, Oct. 10, the Dogwood Quilters raffled off the annual Oktoberfest quilt at the Beaver Oktoberfest.

The Oktoberfest Queen, Kayla Poorman, drew the winning ticket belonging to Kaitlyn Suiter of Piketon. The Dogwood Quilters surprised Suiter at work and presented her with the quilt recently after she had returned from her honeymoon.

The Dogwood Quilters thanked all who supported them at this year's Oktoberfest by purchasing tickets and visiting them at their booth. 

