Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of a day which then President Franklin D. Roosevelt said would “live in infamy,” after the invasion of Pearl Harbor.
In recognition of the day where more than 2,400 Americans lost their lives, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.
As pictured here, Waverly City Schools flew their two U.S. flags in accordance with the governor’s order.
The following is an excerpt from a Dec. 18, 1941 edition of the Waverly Republican Herald from Rev. Henry Hobson Bishop of the Protestant Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio, titled “Peace on Earth.”
“To many who read and hear, the Christmas story this year “Peace on Earth” will be words without meaning. There is no peace on earth.
There was no peace when these words were first sung by the Angels on the night that the Child of Bethlehem was born. The crowds which jammed the inn, and filled each house in the village, until only a stable manger offered refuge for a new born babe, were evidence of the oppressive tyranny which robbed a people of their peace. A decree from the dictator had gone out.
There has been no peace on earth since that first Christmas for always through the years that same hand of oppression has rested heavily upon countless millions of men made by God to be free. The Angels proclaimed not a fact but a hope-a hope to be realized on earth only as all men everywhere are able to live not as slaves but as children of God.
For Christ’s peace is not just for the United States, or for people of white skins, or for those with education in their minds, food in their stomachs, or money in their pockets. It for all men on earth, and he who would find peace for himself must be striving to insure it for others.
Those who seek to live in a peace of isolationism, while others are in turmoil of body and soul, will never share in realizing the hope of peace on earth. God doesn’t answer the prayer “Peace for me.”
Peace is that state in which man, no matter what his race or nation or color, can freely live with an equal opportunity to use his talents and abilities as a child of God. When this right is denied to men anywhere there can be no peace on earth.
As Christians we are called today to face the fact that the forces of oppression are robbing man of his right to peace. The people of England can have no peace as long as shelters must be their refuge from destructive bombs, and while their coasts are threatened by invasion. The people of France can have no peace as long as the Hitler appointed appeasers force a hated collaboration with the conquerors who have made them slaves. The peoples of Holland and Belgium-violated, impoverished can have no peace while they suffer under the tyrants heel. The people of Poland-the tragic country of broken homes and divided families, deprived of leaders by mass slaughter-can have no peace while systematic ravishing destroys life and land. The people of Norway-betrayed by men who as children they had nurtured-can have no peace while they shiver through bitter cold nights robbed of their blankets and hungry for want of food stripped from their land. The millions of China-wandering, starving, history’s supreme sufferers--can have no peace while bombs fall like rain to wreck their bodies and blast their homes. The people. Greece-where courage never faltered and vision was never dimmed by appeasement-will never know peace while forced labor makes slaves of their bodies and while the invader defiles the beauties of their land. The people of Germany-the older people distraught and in terror, the younger ones poisoned from infanthood by falsehood-can never have peace while the concentration camp closes its brutal jaws on every free spirit, and Hitlerism prostitutes truth and justice to make right appear wrong and wrong appear right.
People ask me how I can give allegiance to the Prince of Peace and at the same time urge that our country take up arms against the aggressors of our day. My answer is that there can be no peace on earth in a Hitler dominated world, and that we face a ‘moment in history when the use of force is the only effective means of halting the ogrish of those evil powers which, because they despise true peace, are seeking to enslave mankind under a brutal war system for centuries to come.
There are times, and this Christmas 1941 is one such time, when our desire for peace is determined not by a refusal to take sides in a conflict which raging, but by our willingness to sacrifice and suffer as we courageously fight against the enemy who seeks to destroy all peace. By action not evasion we have our chance to share in the fulfillment of that hope which the Angels held before all mankind-Peace on Earth.”
